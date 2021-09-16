Former Romanian FBI Informer Denied Bail In Extradition Fight

By Richard Crump (September 16, 2021, 4:01 PM BST) -- A judge refused to grant bail on Thursday to a Romanian man fighting extradition from the U.K. on fraud charges because his previous life allegedly forging passports for an organized crime gang made him a flight risk. Ionut Burghelea had an "incentive" not to comply with his bail conditions if he was released from custody and that he had the means to create or acquire false documents to flee the country, Judge Ross Cranston said at the High Court. Burghelea had sought bail after he was granted permission to appeal his extradition to Romania, where he faces four charges in connection with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS