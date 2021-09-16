Australia Is Concerned About JBS' Pig Processing Deal

By J. Edward Moreno (September 16, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Australia's antitrust enforcer said Thursday that JBS Australia's proposed acquisition of the pig processing operation Rivalea, valued at AU$175 million ($127.6 million), raises preliminary concerns about competition up and down the supply chain. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the acquisition was unlikely to lessen competition due to direct overlap, but might give JBS an unfair position in other connected markets. The acquisition would give JBS ownership of assets including pig farms, slaughter and pork processing facilities, as well as several pork brands. One concern is that JBS could offer less favorable terms or increase prices to block access to...

