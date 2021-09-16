Philip Morris' £1.1B Vectura Buy On Track Despite Objections

By Benjamin Horney (September 16, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Philip Morris' £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) takeover of Vectura is moving forward after the deal received enough shareholder support, the companies said Thursday, despite outcry from health advocacy groups that the tobacco giant shouldn't be allowed to own the British inhaler maker. Philip Morris International Inc. and a Carlyle Group-led consortium had been battling over the right to Vectura Group since late May, with back and forth bids that eventually led to an August auction overseen by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, which is based in London and oversees deals involving U.K.-traded companies. While the auction was set to end...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS