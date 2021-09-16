Skadden, Kirkland Lead Prenetics' $1.7B SPAC Deal

By Jasmin Jackson (September 16, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong-based health screening company Prenetics will go public through a merger with blank-check company Artisan Acquisition in a deal led by Skadden and Kirkland that values the combined business at $1.7 billion, the companies said Wednesday. Prenetics Group Ltd. said that it projects to rake in up to $459 million in cash proceeds from the deal, including $339 million from Artisan Acquisition Corp. and another $120 million from a private investment in public equity component. Prenetics is guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, and Artisan is advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Prenetics CEO Danny Yeung said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS