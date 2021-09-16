Furniture Factory Approved For Ch. 11 Plan With Releases

By Vince Sullivan (September 16, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt retailer Furniture Factory Outlet received court approval Thursday from a Delaware judge for its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation, overruling an objection from the Office of the United States Trustee to the third-party releases included in the plan. During a virtual hearing, U.S Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles of the District of Delaware said the hundreds of unsecured creditors who will be granting releases to third parties involved in the case had been provided with a clear explanation of their rights in the vote solicitation packages and had been given the opportunity to refuse to give the releases. "I find...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS