Justices Told Fed. Circ. Went Rogue On Indefiniteness Test

By Britain Eakin (September 16, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Infinity Computer Products Inc. has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Federal Circuit "struck out on its own" when it affirmed a Delaware federal judge's decision that four fax machine patents it asserted against Oki Data Americas Inc. were invalid as indefinite. In a Sept. 13 petition for certiorari docketed Wednesday, Infinity said the Federal Circuit's February decision flouted the Supreme Court's 2014 Nautlius ruling, which held that patent claims must inform skilled artisans about the scope of the invention to be definite. Infinity contends the evidence showed its patents for using a fax machine as a computer printer or...

