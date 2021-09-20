Vicente Sederberg Launches Enviro Compliance Practice

By Adrian Cruz (September 20, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Denver-based cannabis firm Vicente Sederberg LLP has launched an environment, health and safety practice to help its clients comply with state and federal environmental regulations as the industry continues growing, the firm announced. Co-chair and counsel Marc Ross told Law360 on Monday that he and his colleagues decided to roll out the EHS practice soon after they launched their environmental, social and governance practice because they found that a number of cannabis companies were getting hit with clean water and clean air violations that could be prevented with the proper knowledge. "There was this obvious gap in the cannabis industry with...

