State, Fed. Courts Slow Challenges To Fla. School Mask Ban

By Nathan Hale (September 16, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Parents and local school districts challenging Florida's ban on schools requiring students to wear facemasks to protect against COVID-19 suffered setbacks, as a federal court declined to block the state's rule and a state administrative judge said Florida's surgeon general cannot be deposed right away. In the federal case, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore on Wednesday denied a bid by a group of parents for a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order that led to the contested Department of Health rule. An attorney for the parents told Law360 that he anticipates the court will grant...

