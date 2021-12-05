How Lawyers Are Mobilizing To Protect The Vote

People wait in a line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

I personally got involved because the right to vote to me is preservative of all other rights.





States Enacting Voting Laws

From January through the end of September, at least 19 states enacted 33 laws restricting voting, and at least 25 states enacted 62 laws expanding voting access.





