Ashfords Guides UK Payment Tech Biz In $160M Funding

By Elise Hansen (September 16, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Payment technology company Form3 said Thursday it raised $160 million in a funding round with guidance from Ashfords LLP, as the U.K.-based company looks to expand globally. Including the latest funds, Form3 said it has raised a total of $220 million. Form3 offers a cloud-based payments platform that's used by financial institutions in the U.K. and Europe, according to its website. The latest funds will go toward global expansion, the announcement said. Form3 said it is "in advanced conversations" with a number of banks in the U.S. The company is also looking to expand in Asia, Canada and Australia, a company representative told...

