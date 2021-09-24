IRS Seeks Pre-Pandemic Processing Levels By Year's End

By David van den Berg (September 24, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service has set a goal of restoring its tax return processing to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, a senior agency official said Friday. The IRS is aiming to return to normal operating levels before the start of the 2022 filing season, said Ken Corbin, the agency's chief taxpayer experience officer and commissioner of the agency's Wage and Investment Division. Corbin spoke during the American Bar Association tax section's virtual fall meeting. "Getting back to those regular normal levels is critical," Corbin said. As the IRS works to restore normal operation levels, it is processing more...

