Pension Body Warns Of Challenges Over Statements Plan

By Martin Croucher (September 17, 2021, 3:14 PM BST) -- Pension providers would likely face a "capacity crunch" if the government introduces rules requiring benefit statements to be generated at the same time each year, an industry standards body warned. The Pensions Administration Standards Authority said in a report to the government on Thursday that the costs of such a policy would likely be passed on in higher administration fees to Britons saving for retirement, with no obvious benefits in return. The body is operating a working group on behalf of the Department for Work and Pensions to weigh policy changes over annual pension statements. The government wants to introduce a...

