£20B Pension Deals Made In First Half Of 2021

By Martin Croucher (September 17, 2021, 2:34 PM BST) -- U.K. pension schemes have insured £20.4 billion ($28.1 billion) in member benefits in the first six months of the year, according to figures released Friday from Aon PLC. The professional services and broking giant said the numbers show a "relatively subdued" start to the year, after a record-breaking 2020 when pension deals worth more than £54 billion were written. Aon said the drop in deal numbers was likely due to the knock-on effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and social restrictions which are hindering business deals. "We believe this was a hangover from lockdowns in 2020, when focus was diverted away from...

