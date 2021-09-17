Industry Urges EU To Extend Access For UK Clearinghouses

By Irene Madongo (September 17, 2021, 3:27 PM BST) -- Financial industry trade groups have called on the European Union to allow clearinghouses in the U.K. to continue serving customers in the bloc, amid concerns that ending access could cause market disruption. The bodies asked Brussels in a joint letter to EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness on Thursday to extend the temporary permission that allows British clearinghouses to operate in the bloc post-Brexit until June 30, 2022. U.K. central counterparties, or CCPs, including major players such as London Stock Exchange Group subsidiary LCH Ltd., were permitted to continue serving the EU for 18 months after the country left the bloc's...

