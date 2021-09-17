FCA Bans Financial Adviser Over Child Grooming Charges

By Irene Madongo (September 17, 2021, 6:25 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that it had banned an independent financial adviser convicted of trying to meet a child following sexual grooming from performing any regulated activity. Jon Frensham, who is also the sole director at Frensham Wealth Ltd., "lacks the integrity to work in financial services," the City watchdog said. The FCA noted that he committed the offense while he was an approved person, and also while on bail for a similar offense. Frensham was convicted in March 2017, the FCA said. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, it added....

