Ex-Minister Warns Over Impact Of Pension Access On Welfare

By Martin Croucher (September 18, 2021, 5:02 AM BST) -- A former U.K. pensions minister warned Saturday that lower-paid Britons need more information about the financial risks of tapping into their pension pots early, as the government plans to end a pandemic boost to income support next month. Steve Webb, now a partner at pension consultancy Lane Clark & Peacock, said dipping into long-term savings to make ends meet in the short term, could have a devastating effect for many in terms of eligibility to receive welfare benefits. The warning comes amid concerns of a financial squeeze on the country's lowest earners. From Oct. 6, the government will withdraw a £20...

