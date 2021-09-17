Grifols Grabs German Plasma Co. At €2B Enterprise Value

By Benjamin Horney (September 17, 2021, 10:20 AM EDT) -- Spanish health care giant Grifols SA, represented by Osborne Clarke and Proskauer Rose, will take control of German therapeutic drugmaker Biotest AG in a deal that features an enterprise value of €2 billion ($2.4 billion), the companies said Friday. Grifols has reached an agreement with Hong Kong investment firm Tiancheng International Investment Ltd. to buy Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG, which owns about 90% of Biotest, according to a statement from the buyer. Additionally, Grifols has made a voluntary public takeover offer for all other outstanding shares of Biotest for €43 per ordinary share and €37 per preference share. The acquisition...

