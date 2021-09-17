JSR Pays $514M For Inpria To Strengthen Semiconductor Biz

By Benjamin Horney (September 17, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Tokyo-headquartered materials producer JSR Corp. will pay $514 million to take complete control of Oregon-based semiconductor technology company Inpria Corp., the companies announced Friday. The agreement adds to JSR's portfolio a business in Corvallis, Oregon-based Inpria that designs, develops and manufactures extreme ultraviolet, or EUV, semiconductor lithography technology, which is used in the production of semiconductor chips, according to a statement. Inpria was established in 2007 as a spin-out from Oregon State University's chemistry department. In their statement, the companies said the use of EUV technologies such as Inpria's "is expected to increase substantially" in the future as the semiconductor industry...

