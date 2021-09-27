Embracing ESG: United Natural Foods GC Talks Bottom Line

By Jill Sutton (September 27, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance factors are becoming increasingly important to investors, legislators and regulators. In this Expert Analysis series, in-house counsel share how they are adapting to the evolving ESG landscape. Jill Sutton The COVID-19 pandemic, heightened awareness around racial inequalities and a rapidly worsening climate outlook are among a few of the factors causing a greater number of companies to contemplate their role in society. The upshot is that more businesses are discovering that pursuing enhanced value for all of their stakeholders — associates, customers, local communities, the broader world and other nonfinancial parties — does not need to...

