IP Hires: Gunderson Dettmer, Goodwin, Fox Rothschild

By Tiffany Hu (September 17, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Gunderson Dettmer has bolstered its intellectual property practice with the addition of a former Orrick attorney, while Goodwin Procter brought on a former Dechert partner to join its life sciences and technology team in Paris. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Munck Wilson Steven Fleckman Jessica McGlynn Munck Wilson Mandala LLP has combined with Fleckman & McGlynn PLLC and added the boutique firm's seven lawyers to Munck Wilson offices in Houston and Austin, Texas, the larger firm said Monday. The new attorneys bring expertise in real estate, corporate transactions and intellectual property, Munck Wilson said. Steven Fleckman,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS