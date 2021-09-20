Barbados Co. Says $12M COVID Vaccine Deal Was A Scam

By Carolina Bolado (September 20, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Barbados company tasked by the island nation's government with procuring COVID-19 vaccines says it was scammed out of millions of dollars by a Florida company that fraudulently promised to deliver 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that did not exist. In a suit filed Friday in the Southern District of Florida, Radical Investments Ltd. says it signed a $12.2 million deal with Good Vibrations Entertainment LLC based on Good Vibrations CEO Alex Moore's representations earlier this year that he could source and deliver enough AstraZeneca vaccines to vaccinate the nearly 300,000 citizens of Barbados. But, as Radical Investments learned...

