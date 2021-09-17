EQT Drops Australian Fintech Pursuit After Previous $2.2B Bid

By Benjamin Horney (September 17, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Swiss private equity firm EQT is abandoning its multibillion-dollar pursuit of Australian financial technology company Iress Ltd. after discussions between the two sides about a deal failed to result in an agreement, the companies said Friday. The two sides had entered exclusive talks over the summer, following Iress' rejection of two unsolicited takeover offers from EQT, the highest of which valued the Melbourne-based fintech firm at about AU$2.96 billion ($2.18 billion). Earlier this month, Iress extended EQT's exclusivity period for 30 days so it could continue due diligence, according to a Sept. 9 statement. On Friday, Iress and EQT issued a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS