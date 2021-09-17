Hong Kong Exchange Proposes Rules To Allow SPAC Listings

By Tom Zanki (September 17, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong stock exchange officials on Friday submitted a proposal to permit listings of special purpose acquisition companies, potentially becoming the second Asian financial hub to allow trading of these alternative funding vehicles that take companies public through mergers. The move by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. also comes as U.S. regulators have begun cracking down on SPACs, concerned that these vehicles evade investor protections common in ordinary initial public offerings. U.S. SPACs have exploded as an IPO alternative since 2020, partly because of market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. boom has prompted other jurisdictions to...

