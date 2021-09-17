Hyundai Elevates Assistant GC To Chief Legal Officer

By Kevin Penton (September 17, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Hyundai Motor North America has promoted its assistant general counsel to serve as the automotive company's chief legal officer, the company announced Friday. Jason Erb will be responsible for all of Hyundai's legal matters across North America, following the departure of W. Gerald "Jerry" Flannery, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Erb will be in charge of matters such as risk management, cybersecurity, intellectual property, human resources, product liability, dealer franchises and safety and warranties, according to Hyundai's announcement. "Jason is a consummate professional and has vast expertise in our business and legal affairs," said José Muñoz, Hyundai's president and...

