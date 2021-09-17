Don't Miss It: Kirkland, Cooley Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (September 17, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cooley LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Kirkland-Led Diversis Closes $675M Tech, Software Fund Private equity firm Diversis Capital Management LP, guided by Kirkland & Ellis, said Sept. 13 it closed on its second fund with $675 million in commitments to continue investing in software and technology-focused services businesses. Diversis Capital Partners II LP closed three months after launch and exceeded its $500 million goal with...

