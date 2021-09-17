GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (September 17, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The trend continues that restaurants cannot claim property damage insurance coverage for the presence of COVID-19 particles, while a survey found that the virus has sped up how social and tech forces are reshaping the world's workplaces. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Restaurants Can't Claim "Physical Loss" From Virus A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday joined the "national trend in decisions" holding that the novel coronavirus did not render buildings physically damaged, ruling against a hospitality group seeking insurance coverage for pandemic losses. Ruling on dueling motions for summary...

