Ex-Mylan Info Tech VP Cops to $8M Insider Trading Scheme

By Hailey Konnath (September 17, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A former Mylan vice president on Friday pled guilty to conspiring with another executive to trade their company's securities ahead of public announcements, a scheme that resulted in more than $8 million in potential profits and avoided losses, according to the Justice Department. Dayakar Mallu, 51, made the trades ahead of Mylan NV's announcements on drug approvals, financial earnings and a merger with Pfizer's Upjohn unit between 2017 and 2019, prosecutors said. He was a vice president of global operations information technology at the time. Mallu, who lives in Orlando, Florida, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud as well...

