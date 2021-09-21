SEC Dumps FINRA Fine Against Brokerage In 'Rare' Rebuke

By Al Barbarino (September 21, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has vacated $1.6 million in fines and additional sanctions that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority had levied against Scottsdale Capital Advisors Corp. and three of its officers, in a decision that the firm's defense counsel on Tuesday hailed as an "extremely rare" win for defendants. Norton Rose Fulbright, which represented the Arizona-based broker-dealer in the case, called the SEC decision an "extremely rare move" after the agency vacated the fines against the firm and two of its officers, as well as what would have been a lifetime industry ban of its founder, John J. Hurry....

