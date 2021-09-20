Fired XFL Commissioner Can't Depose K&L Gates Atty

By Rachel Scharf (September 20, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck cannot depose the K&L Gates LLP partner whose investigation allegedly convinced the league to fire him, a Connecticut federal judge said Friday in an order hinting at forthcoming sanctions against Luck for supposedly destroying evidence. The findings came in a 74-page opinion from U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden weighing a number of discovery spats in Luck's $24 million lawsuit, which alleges the XFL's former parent company Alpha Entertainment LLC and founder Vince McMahon terminated him without cause when the football league went bankrupt in April 2020. Alpha and McMahon, who is also the CEO of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS