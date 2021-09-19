Pa. Senate Dems Sue To Block GOP's Voter Info Subpoena

By Matt Fair (September 19, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- Democratic members of the Pennsylvania Senate filed a suit in state court late Friday aimed at blocking a Republican-backed subpoena approved last week seeking personal information of voters as part of a review of the 2020 election. The Democrats said that the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee's subpoena to the Pennsylvania Department of State — which would require election officials to hand over names, addresses and partial Social Security numbers of voters — violated privacy protections and unconstitutionally infringed on the judiciary and the executive branch's responsibility for election-related audits. "The unprecedented maneuver of collecting the sensitive personal information of millions of...

