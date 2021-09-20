Lloyd's Wants More Ethnic Minorities Among New Hires

By Silvia Martelli (September 20, 2021, 6:43 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London is pushing the insurance industry to hire more people from ethnic minorities in an effort to boost diversity as regulators ramp up pressure on the largely white, male-dominated sector. A third of all new hires in Lloyd's marketplace should come from ethnic minority backgrounds, the world's largest insurance exchange said in a statement Friday. Insurers will also have to collect staff ethnicity data starting this year to help Lloyd's keep track of changes. In recent years, Lloyd's has been deep in a battle to fix the culture of a male-dominated market where nonwhite employees did not feel as...

