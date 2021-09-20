UK Watchdogs Won't Get Free Rein On Post-EU Regulations

By Najiyya Budaly (September 20, 2021, 1:03 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdogs will not be handed complete power to design and amend post-Brexit rules for the sector without parliamentary scrutiny, according to a letter from the government published Monday. The government has said it will not move financial services rules that were repatriated when Britain left the EU's regulatory orbit into the rulebooks governed by the financial watchdogs. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) John Glen, economic secretary to HM Treasury, said that the government will not move financial services rules that were repatriated when Britain left the European Union's regulatory orbit on Dec. 31 into the rulebooks governed by the Financial Conduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS