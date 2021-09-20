Gov't Strikes Deal With UAE To Crack Down On Illicit Finance

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 20, 2021, 12:13 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has inked a new partnership with the United Arab Emirates to clamp down on the flow of illicit cash and strengthen protections against money laundering and terrorist financing. Home Secretary Priti Patel said Friday that the government signed an agreement with UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh that aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries to fight the flow of laundered money across the borders between the UAE and the U.K. The agreement will allow the two countries to share intelligence on financial criminals, money launderers and those sending funds to terrorist organizations, the government...

