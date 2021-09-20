British Man Gets Prison For Insurance Motor Fraud

By Silvia Martelli (September 20, 2021, 3:36 PM BST) -- A British man has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for submitting a series of fraudulent insurance claims involving fake car accidents that targeted some of the U.K.'s biggest insurers. Martell Randall, 30, of Wandsworth, southwest London, was sentenced on Sept. 8 to six months in prison at Kingston Crown Court for committing fraud by false representation, City of London Police said on Friday. Randall submitted several false injury claims involving phantom passengers in six different collisions. The claims would have cost some of the U.K.'s leading insurers — including Liverpool Victoria, which is now called LV — over £25,500 ($35,000), as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS