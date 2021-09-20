Germany Probes Trading Platform For Unauthorized Activities

By Najiyya Budaly (September 20, 2021, 4:08 PM BST) -- Germany's financial watchdog has launched an investigation into GreenTrading24, alleging that the trading platform is taking clients' money without proper authorization under the country's banking rules. BaFin said on Friday that it has launched a probe into GreenTrading24 and subsidiaries GreenTrade24 and ProDirect. The regulator said it has found false claims on the company's website that the trading platform has a license from BaFin to provide financial services under Germany's Banking Act. "The content on the website justifies the assumption that unauthorized banking or financial services are being offered in Germany," BaFin said. The company also states that consumer funds are...

