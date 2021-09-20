AusNet Mulls Increased $6.9B Go-Private Bid From Brookfield

By Benjamin Horney (September 20, 2021, 10:04 AM EDT) -- Australian energy company AusNet Services Ltd., advised by Allens, said Monday that it will engage with prospective suitor Brookfield Asset Management following the receipt of a sweetened go-private bid valued at roughly AU$9.58 billion ($6.9 billion). The latest unsolicited proposal for AusNet, which is non-binding and conditional, represents the third offer put forth by Brookfield since Aug. 30, according to a statement. The deal would see Brookfield buy all of the issued shares in AusNet for $2.50 apiece, which is up from $2.35 per share in the original Aug. 30 offer. The updated per-share price represents a premium of 26% over...

