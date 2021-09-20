EU Insurers Back Digital IDs But Warn Over Data Privacy

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 20, 2021, 3:47 PM BST) -- European insurers said Monday that they support the bloc's plans to roll out a European Union-wide digital identity program, saying it will be useful for insurers and in the fight against money laundering. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, said it supports the European Commission's plan to create so-called digital identities for citizens across the bloc. The IDs will be virtual wallets with documents confirming the user's identity, in a bid to facilitate easier cross-border transactions. The body warned, however, that the EU's executive arm must be careful to keep users' data safe. The body said the new virtual...

