Hemp Equipment Co. Denies $45M Fraud Suit Implicates It

By Sarah Jarvis (September 20, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A cannabis extraction equipment company has urged a Utah federal judge to dismiss it from a $45 million suit by a supplement company, arguing it isn't actually mentioned in the facts of the complaint over allegedly mismatched, aging equipment that arrived late and required retrofitting. Shivhem Enterprises LLC and its alleged president Sharma Ramnarine argued in their Friday motion to dismiss that supplement company LifeTech Pharma LLC didn't provide any factual support as to why they're included in the complaint's causes of action. The complaint outlines various meetings LifeTech had with other defendants in the action, as well as representations made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS