Public Defender Wins Senate Nod For 10th Circ. Seat

By Christopher Cole (September 20, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed a longtime public defender to the Tenth Circuit along largely partisan lines late Monday, marking a win for President Joe Biden's effort to diversify the professional backgrounds of the federal bench members. Veronica S. Rossman was confirmed 50-42 following a roughly four-month process that saw little in the way of controversy, except for general Republican objections to Biden's efforts to add criminal defense lawyers to the federal judiciary's ranks. Rossman gained some GOP support, including from Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Rossman is currently public defender for Colorado and Wyoming, leading the appellate division during her 11 years...

