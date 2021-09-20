Illumina's Early Deal Close Draws EU 'Interim Measures'

By Bryan Koenig (September 20, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust officials moved Monday to punish Illumina with undisclosed "interim measures" over the DNA sequencing company's "unprecedented" decision to close its $8 billion reacquisition of cancer-testing outfit Grail while an investigation into the deal was still underway. The European Commission issued a so-called statement of objections that now puts the onus on Illumina and Grail to respond to enforcer complaints, with the added threat of fines over the early close also hanging over their heads. "Under our rules, companies have to wait for the commission's clearance before implementing deals that are subject to our review. The standstill obligation is...

