Telehealth Co. Accuses Short Sellers Of Defamation-For-Profit

By Leslie Pappas (September 20, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A negative report from stock research firm Culper Research about telehealth company LifeMD Inc. was part of a "short and distort" stock scheme to defame the company and benefit from a drop in its share price, LifeMD alleged in a complaint made public Monday in Pennsylvania state court. The company accuses Culper Research of publishing a "false and defamatory" report in April that sent LifeMD's stock price down 24%, triggered two putative shareholder class action lawsuits, and led investors to withdraw more than $40 million in potential funding, according to the complaint. "These statements falsely accused plaintiffs of fraud, lies, cover-ups,...

