Pa. Ruling Reminds Employers To Rethink Cannabis Testing

By Jana Grimm, Chaz Billington and Brian Dressel (September 22, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Marijuana in the workplace: It's an issue that employers and employment counsel are now dealing with daily. In decades past, the issue was simple. Employers could prohibit all illegal drugs — marijuana included — and not think twice about it. But the legal landscape has changed dramatically in an incredibly short time frame. As odd as it sounds, it is probably time you thought about your organization's policies and practices related to marijuana. Here is a recent example of the rapidly changing legal landscape around marijuana in the workplace. Last month, a Pennsylvania court became the latest to remind employers that...

