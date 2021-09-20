DC Circ. Wary Of Court Agency's Political Activity Rules

By Khorri Atkinson (September 20, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit seemed skeptical of reinstating policies that would limit federal court employees' ability to engage in a broad range of political speech and activities after work hours, with two judges on Monday challenging the federal judiciary administrative agency's rationale for the sweeping restrictions. The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, which performs administrative and policy-related work for the federal judiciary, is asking a three-judge panel to reinstate the rules a D.C. federal judge blocked in April 2020 after agreeing with two court employees that the 2018 regulations violated their First Amendment rights. U.S. Department of Justice attorney Weili J. Shaw insisted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS