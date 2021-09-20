Ex-Senior DOJ Official, High Court Clerk Rejoins Jones Day

By Justin Wise (September 20, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A former counselor to ex-Attorney General William Barr has returned to Jones Day as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm said Monday, the latest attorney to join the BigLaw outfit following a stint in the Trump administration. James Burnham, who held multiple roles in the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice between 2017 and 2020, comes to the firm after most recently clerking for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during the October 2020 term. He will rejoin Jones Day's issues and appeals practice, where he was an associate from 2010 to 2017. Jones Day has...

