Justices Set Abortion Fight Oral Arguments For Dec. 1

By Dorothy Atkins (September 20, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday scheduled oral arguments for late November and early December in three high-profile health care cases, including an abortion case that could result in Roe v. Wade being overturned and two appeals over federal limitations on hospital reimbursements. The justices scheduled oral arguments for Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. in a Mississippi abortion clinic's closely watched case, called Dobbs v. Jackson, challenging the Magnolia State's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The high court agreed to take up the Dobbs case in May, and it could lead the court's newly solidified conservative majority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS