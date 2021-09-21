Congress Urged To Strengthen Protections For Financial Data

By Elise Hansen (September 21, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Consumers need better options to understand and meaningfully choose how their information is used and shared by financial service providers, witnesses told the U.S. House of Representatives' Task Force on Financial Technology on Tuesday. Representatives heard calls for clearer legal and regulatory lines around data-sharing among financial institutions and third parties, as well as calls for more robust, informed consent from users whose information is aggregated and shared. "There are limits to the ways in which individual consumers can meaningfully make choices as to how their personal data is used," said Raúl Carrillo, an associate research scholar at Yale Law School...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS