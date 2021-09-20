6th Circ. Sends Hemp Seed Dispute Back To Ky. Court

By Melissa Angell (September 20, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday revived Legacy Hemp LLC's contract suit accusing Canadian hemp company Terramax Holdings Corp. of breaching their seven-year hemp seed distribution contract, finding Legacy had demonstrated Terramax had sufficient ties to Kentucky to be sued there. In a nine-page opinion, a three-judge panel found a lower court got it wrong when it dismissed Legacy's lawsuit because it did not meet the personal jurisdiction requirements under Kentucky's long-arm statute. The state statute grants jurisdiction over out-of-state residents in certain circumstances. The panel pointed out that the lower court itself found Terramax's conduct falls under the statute since the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS