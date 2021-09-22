Can US Courts Police Themselves On Workplace Misconduct?

By Cara Bayles (September 22, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski resigned in 2017 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment in the workplace. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) The #MeToo movement was in full swing when former law clerk Heidi Bond revealed in 2017 that a decade earlier, Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski had called her into his office repeatedly to show her pornography. "I remember feeling that I needed to not move, either physically or emotionally," she wrote in a blog post, "that if I just treated this like this was normal it would stay normal and not get worse." @media screen and (min-width:...

