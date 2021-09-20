Girardi's Ex-Partners Suffer Setback In Suing Nano Banc

By Craig Clough (September 20, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Monday dismissed fraud and other claims brought by former partners of disgraced attorney Thomas Girardi alleging Nano Banc improperly entered into loan agreements with Girardi on a partnership property he used as collateral without their knowledge, but the court ruled the lawyers can amend their complaint and also add new claims. In a December complaint, three of Girardi's former Girardi Keese partners, Robert Keese, Robert Finnerty and James O'Callahan, sued Girardi and Nano Banc, alleging they are owed at least $2.3 million in lost earnings and equity for the $7.5 million in loans they never agreed to, including...

