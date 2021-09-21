EPA Asked To Sanction N.M. Over Oil & Gas Permitting

By Morgan Conley (September 21, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- WildEarth Guardians is asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to sanction New Mexico environmental regulators for allegedly allowing nearly two dozen oil and gas facilities to operate without federal air pollution permits designed to enforce the Clean Air Act. The environmental group petitioned the EPA Monday to step in and force the New Mexico Environment Department to honor its obligations under a federal program designed to enforce the CAA within three months or else face sanctions. The group says that 22 oil and gas facilities, including many located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico, are operating illegally because they...

